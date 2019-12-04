The Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has been commended for his efforts in transforming the police. The Chief Executive of Matchmakers Consultancy, Mr Shina Phillip, who made the commendation in Abuja, said the IGP and his team have good vision and well laid out programmes aimed at making the Nigeria Police the best in Africa and one of the best in the world.

He said part of Adamu’s efforts at repositioning the police was the recent conference and retreat for senior police officers in Lagos. Phillip whose company put together the conference in conjunction with the Nigeria Police said: “IGP Adamu is passionate about transforming the Nigeria Police.

“He has made steady efforts at repackaging the Nigeria Police through training and re-training of officers as well as the rank and files. He has built public confidence in the Nigeria Police to the extent that Nigerians are now ready to partner with them in the fight against criminals.”

He also lauded the efforts of the police under Adamu for the bravery which he said has led to reduction in the operation of killer herdsmen along Abuja/Kaduna Road: “The police under Adamu should be commended for the clampdown on the bandits who were terrorising citizens with the provision of operational vehicles to fight criminals.

“On the issue of corruption, IGP Mohammed Adamu and his management team had started the campaign against corruption. Adamu who recently had a security summit with all his officers in South West, South East and North East had warned his officers to shun corruption. He is definite on none tolerance of corruption and corrupt practices. And this has changed the image of police in the society.

“I have organised several functions for the training and re-training of the senior officers of the Nigeria Police especially commissioners of police for them to have more education and get equipped about community policing.

“Recently, I organised a conference and retreat for senior officers with the theme: ‘Repositioning the Force for the Challenges of Effective Policing in the 21st Century’ in Lagos. Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and the Dangote Foundation who have been pillars of support to Nigeria Police in terms of provision of operational vehicles were rewarded with honours at the event.”