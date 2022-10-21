The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, has assured Nigerians that there will be maximum security before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, relayed the assurance while briefing newsmen on the forthcoming Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers on Friday in Abuja.

Adejobi said Baba convened the conference and retreat with the theme: “The imperative of a Nigeria Police strategic plan for peaceful elections,” scheduled to take place in Owerri, Imo.

He said the conference was part of Baba’s continuing efforts to adequately prepare officers and men to play more effective and efficient role in the management of election security.

He said the conference was expected to strengthen the resolve of strategic police managers and members of other security agencies involved in 2023 electioneering process to put their best foot forward.

This, he said, was to accomplish free, fair, credible and secure general elections.

“In line with the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure free, fair, credible and peaceful elections, and transfer of power in 2023, the Nigeria Police Force has outlined a schedule of programmes.

“These include training of officers across board to enhance the capacity of officers and men to respond to threats to the general elections and adequately manage national security.

“The quest to secure the electorate and the electioneering process for free, fair and credible elections has been a mandate of the Inspector-General of Police’s administration since inception in office,’’ he said.

Adejobi added that the police had embarked on deliberate measures and policy drives to give election security management priority of place with necessary and continuous training and capacity development.

He explained that the police, as the lead agency in internal security, had remained unrelenting in ensuring that the people experienced a friendly policing system.

The system, he said, would be a perpetual threat to villains and to other purveyors of crime and criminality.

He said also that the Inspector-General of Police had inaugurated a special operational action plan code-named “Operation Restore Peace’’ for the stabilisation of security order in the Southeast geopolitical zone.

The special operation, according to him, is instrumental in managing the delicate security situation in the zone.

Adejobi also told newsmen that Baba launched “Operation Sahara Storm’’ in Sokoto to combat banditry in the northern parts of the country, and launched other operations on the basis of necessity.

He reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police to synergise with the military and other security agencies in ensuring the return of peace to all troubled spots in the country.

Adejobi urged politicians to play by the rule of electioneering and shun acts of violence and crime. (NAN)