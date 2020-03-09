Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal today commiserated with the people and government of Kaduna State over the bestial banditry that claimed the lives of 51 people in four villages in Igabi Local Government Area of the state last week.

According to Muhammad Bello, the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, Tambuwal who led the high-powered delegation of more than 15 highly placed Sokoto citizens during the visit, expressed displeasure and sadness over the incident and others similar to it that have been recurring in the state.

Bandits a couple of days ago assailed the communities, setting houses ablaze and killing scores during the attack before fleeing.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State who expressed appreciation for the visit said he was “overwhelmed by the calibre of people, many of them my elder brothers.”

Special prayers led by the representative of the Sokoto Sultanate Council, Alhaji Kabiru Usman, (Sarkin Yakin Binji), were offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased and for peace to reign in the state.

At Lugard House, premises of the Kaduna State House of Assembly (KDHA), Tambuwal while consoling the people and government of the state, also congratulated the Speaker, Hon. Yusuf Tanimu Zailani on his new position.

According to him, “I came to visit upon the request of my friend, the speaker, with whom we met last about 20 years ago.

“I congratulate him on his ascension to the position of speaker and condoled the people and Government of Kaduna State over the Igabi incident and others that have occurred in the state in the past,” Tambuwal said.

Receiving the delegates, the speaker of KDHA, Mr. Zailani expressed gratitude to the governor, saying the visit was a homecoming as Sokoto and Kaduna share a historical link, particularly, the House’s edifice, four of its kind in the world, constructed under the leadership of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto.

The Sokoto State delegation included the speaker of the state House of Assembly (SOHA), Rt. Hon. Aminu Muhammad Achida, Alhaji Ahmad Muhammad Gusau, former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Garba Ila Gada, Senator Ladan Shuni and Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, the state chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Other delegates were Alhaji Mukhtar Bello Maigona, chairman of the state Pilgrims Welfare Agency, two members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Muhammad Saidu Bargaja and Hon. Abubakar Audu as well as a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kabiru Marafa Achida.

Also in the delegation were Alhaji Mukhtar Umar Magori, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Sokoto, Alhaji Isah Bajini, Commissioner for Information, Col. Garba Moyi (rtd); Commissioner for Security, Mr. Bello Suleiman; former Minister of Power, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji Gusau; Special Adviser, Political Affairs to the Governor and Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim Adiya.