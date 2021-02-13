From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Igala Community (IC) Kaduna State chapter on Saturday inaugurated new executive council members to run the affairs of the community for the next four years.

The new President to lead the community is Mr Sunday Idakwoji, while the Secretary is Mallam Umar Usman, among other executive members.

They were administered the oath of office by Barrister Usman Salifu Jundullahi.

The Igala community presidency is a rotational process among eight local government areas that made up the Igala kingdom, which are Ankpa, Dekina, Idah, Omala, Ofu, Olamaboro, Igalamela, and Ibaji councils.

Speaking shortly after being sworn-in, the new President who is from Omala council area, Mr Idakwoji expressed gratitude to his kinsmen for finding him worthy to lead them in Kaduna.

He appealed to every member of the community to embrace unity, peaceful coexistence among host communities for the progress of the Igala nation.

He said: ‘I feel highly honoured to be personally present on this historic occasion of the inaugural ceremony of Igala community representative council.

‘It is indeed a big challenge before us all the Igala, both at home and in the diaspora to unite in purpose, action and struggle by also eschewing acrimony and rancour so as to install a better place for the generation yet unborn.

‘The task of our national development C requires positive contributions of all of us. We should try to drop the issue of dichotomy and move in one direction in order to speak with one voice. The recent past acrimony among members has denied us a lot of important things. We should try to be our brothers’ keepers all the time.

‘At this juncture, I enjoin all sons and daughters of the Igala kingdom to join hands with the new executive members to move our community forward.

‘Along with my executive members, I hope to move into action to ensure that the dilapidated Igala house here in Kaduna is given due attention for urgent renovation.

‘I want to thank the Chairman, caretaker committee in the person of Mallam Mamman Labija and his able outgoing executive members for their tireless efforts in making this occasion a reality after some months of postponement.’

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr Jacob Ebiloma noted that the inauguration was postponed several times for one reason or the other, “but we thank God we are able to do it today (Saturday).

Mr Ebiloma called for unity of purpose to make Igala people ambassadors of peace wherever they find themselves.

Also speaking, the outgoing President of Igala community, Prince Ojonuba Iboyi regretted fragmentation of all units of Igala community in Kaduna, saying that internal wrangling caused a major setback for the community during his tenure.

He added that: ‘Frequent police and court cases distracted our focus to move the community to a higher height.

However, he prayed for unity under the new executive members, saying: ‘Peace is the key to progress and development of any society.’

In his advice to the newly inaugurated executive members, chairman, elders council, Prince Shuaibu Ahmadu called for cooperation with the new leadership to make Igala people unite better for peace and progress.