Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Igala community residing in Osun State has lauded the performance of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, stressing that he had blazed the trail in participatory and people-oriented governance that emphasises non-discrimination against non indigenes in the state, medical and road infrastructure as well as workers’ welfare.

They expressed delight that the level-playing ground that his administration had given to them to go about their businesses without discrimination, intimidation and harassment had offered them a sense of belonging and participation in his governance.

They expressed delight that the gesture had remained the indices for the relative peace that the state had been reputed for.

They, therefore pledged their unreserved support for his administration beyond 2022.

They spoke through their leader in the state, Chief Sabastine Amedu, during an engagement meeting with the Special Adviser to the governor on Civic Engagement, Honourable Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, and his team in Osogbo, the state capital.

Amedu reiterated the community’s long standing support for the progressives government anchored by the All Progressives Party (APC) and assured Oyeyola of continuous allegiance.

“Oyetola’s people-oriented and participatory governance that has inspired a sense of belonging among nonindigenes, particularly the Igala tribe residing in the state, compels total support for him,” Amedu noted.

“This has really re-engineered our commitment to the progressives leaning. We shall, therefore, unreservedly expend our massive strength to support him beyond 2022,” he stressed.

In response, Oyintiloye assured that the interests of all non-indigenous communities in the state would remain a priority to Oyetola’s administration.

He equally assured them that his administration would not indulge in any form of tribal discrimination against them.

Oyintiloye added that the state would always consider the non indigenes as parts of its responsibilities and ensure their rights at all times as guaranteed in the constitution.

“As a government, we strongly commit to democratic principles and norms in our civil relations as the assurance of that has necessitated the creation of civic engagement office as a democratic institution that breeds a robust mechanism of government-people interface which is the primary element of democracy,” Oyintiloye noted.

“Our government is equally availed of the constitutional provision that all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe reserve the right to reside, transact businesses and practise their religion anywhere without hindrance or interference insofar the culture and tradition of the aborigines are respected,” he added.

He however, urged them to be law abiding and perform their civic duties satisfactorily.

Oyintiloye, however, reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring a better state that would work for all, irrespective of religion, ethnic, class and other differences.