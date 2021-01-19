Recently, the Igala community in Iba and Ojo, Lagos State, paid a royal visit to the new Oniba Ekun of Ibaland, HRH Oba Sulaimon Adeshina.

In the delegation were: Onu Iba LCDA, HRH Zakariyawu Attah Odoma, Onu Igala Ojo, Deacon Job Adiku, Chief Andre Alisa, Igago of Ibaland, Abdusalami Igagwu, Madakwi of Ibaland, and Chief Fred Awulu, the Ageiyi of Ibaland

During the meeting, the royal fathers offered prayers for the new king.

In his remarks, Attah Odoma who spoke on behalf of other Igala chiefs, prayed for a good and prosperous tenure for the monarch. He said Igala people would always support the new king for him to succeed on the thrones of his fore fathers.

In his response, Oba Adeshina commended the Igala community for their visit and kind gesture. While describing them as loyal and faithful people, the new monarch assured them that he was ready to work with them.