The Igala/ Bassa people in the Eastern senatorial district of Kogi State have been urged to forget about tribal sentiments and come out enmasse to vote for the re-election of Governor Yahaya Bello.

A group, Onoja/ Amedi support group comprising of past political office holders and eminent people from the Eastern senatorial district said tribal politics will only cause division in the state, rather than creating unity, and urged the people to only vote for merit and capacity instead of being carried away by tribal sentiments.

Addressing newsmen in Lokoja on yesterday, the leader of the group, Okpanachi Atta said the group was surprised the way some people in the Eastern senatorial district have injected tribal issues to the election.

He said the state was not meant for Igala people alone who he said, have governed the state for more than 16 years and added that the Igala race which the group are part of must this time around be magnanimous enough to support other ethnic groups in the state

He said Bello has done so much for the senatorial district especially in the area of infrastructural development, road construction, healthcare to the people and the reduction of crimes rate in the state.

Okpanachi also said the administration has done so much for the youth such that what his administration has done in the last three and half years have surpassed what all the administrations in the state ( put together) have done.

The group said in the spirit of fairness, justice and fair play, Bello who is an Ebira man should be given the opportunity to complete his second term in office so that the governorship seat will go to other zones in 2023.