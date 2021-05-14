Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) Hon. Daniel Igali is hopeful Team Nigeria wrestlers will get the right kind of preparations that ‘would get them over the hurdle’ at the Tokyo 2020 Games in Japan, as the athletes commenced camping for the global multi-sport fiesta.

Five wrestlers, including Commonwealth champions Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg), Aminat Adeniyi (62kg) and Blessing Oborodudu (68kg), on Tuesday began camping for the Summer Games in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital. The trio are joined by youngster Adidjat Idris (50kg) and Ekerekeme Agiomor (86kg), who would be making their Olympic debuts in Japan.

While in Yenagoa, the Tokyo-bound wrestlers will be perfecting strategies under the watch of coaches Purity Akuh, Victor Kodei and Happiness Burutu in a bid to win Nigeria’s first wrestling medals at the Olympics.

In addition to staging a ‘test competition’ for the athletes in Yenagoa, Igali also disclosed that the wrestlers are billed to participate in a Ranking Series tournament in Poland (in June) as part of their preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

“This is the preparation we hope would get them over the hurdle at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” Igali, who won Olympic gold for Canada at the Sydney Games in 2000, said.