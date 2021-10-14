President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Daniel Igali has congratulated Olympic silver medalist, Blessing Oborududu following her election into the United World Wrestling (UWW) Athletes Commission.

Oborududu was elected member of the Athletes Commission as Africa’s only representative alongside six other wrestlers across the globe during the 2021 World Championships in Oslo, Norway at the weekend.

In a congratulatory message, Igali hailed Oborududu for her election into the Athletes Commission, adding that the 10-time African championships gold medalist will give other wrestlers on the continent quality representation and a voice.

“I heartily congratulate Blessing Oborududu for her election into the UWW Athletes Commission,” the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports said.

“Her victory at the polls is a recognition of the tremendous achievements she and other Nigerian wrestlers have made in recent times. I am confident that she will be a good voice for African wrestlers on the Athletes Commission.

“I also want to express my appreciation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Bayelsa State government for the unflinching support and encouragement they have been giving to wrestling in the country.”

