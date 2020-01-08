After recording some groundbreaking achievements last year, President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) Hon. Daniel Igali is hopeful that 2020 will be even ‘better’ for the sport in the country.

In addition to dominating the continent at the African Championships in Tunisia and the 12th African Games in Morocco in 2019, Team Nigeria grabbed three global laurels.

Back-to-back Commonwealth champion Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) won bronze – her third medal at the World Championships in Kazakhstan, while Blessing Onyebuchi (70+) and Mercy Genesis (50kg), both claimed gold and silver medals respectively at the inaugural ANOCA World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar, to establish Nigeria as a force to reckon with in world wrestling.

Looking ahead to what promises to be a very busy year in wrestling, the Bayelsa State Sports Commissioner highlighted some of the competitions that the country’s wrestlers will tentatively be taking part in.

“2019 was definitely a good year for Nigeria, but our desire and hope is that 2020 becomes even a better year for us,” the World and Olympic champion said.