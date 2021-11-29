From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

As preparations continue for the hosting of the Oloibiri half marathon for the first quarter of 2022, the Bayelsa State Sports Commissioner, Hon Daniel Igali, the Obanabah III Ogbia Kingdom, King Dumaro Charles Owoba and the host communities have endorsed the competition.

Igali who made this known when the Central Organizing Committee of the historic event paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, commended the organisers for coming with such a laudable event.

According to him, the Oloibiri Half Marathon is very timely given the historic significance of Oloibiri Oil Well One in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, being where commercial quantities of oil were first discovered in 1956.

Igali assured the organisers that he would brief Governor Sen Douye Diri and his Deputy Lawrence Ehwruhjakpo on the need for the Bayelsa State Government to key into the Oloibiri Half Marathon event as an avenue to tell the Oloibiri story and use it as a tourism drive.

The President of the Central Organizing Committee and coordinator of the Oloibiri Half Marathon Mr Omorozi Eyinimi in his remarks gave an update of efforts made some far in its preparation especially discussions with Athletic Federation.

He also intimated the commissioner of support from the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources through the Minister for State, Chief Timipre Slyva, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), as well as the endorsement from well-meaning Nigerians from within and outside the Niger Delta Region amongst them ex-athlete and coach Chief Tony Osheku and veteran athletic journalist, Oludare Esan.

While welcoming the COC, Chief Moses Edede Richard, compound head of Otuabagi, Chief Danguso Giedia MacLean of Otuogidi Community and Chief Adumo Wonder, Deputy Isibo of Opume community appreciated the effort of the COC for this initiative and promised to give them all the necessary support to make the Oloibiri Half Marathon a reality.

Meanwhile the host communities of the Oloibiri Half Marathon comprising of Otuabagi, Otuogidi and Opume have given their full support to the organizers of the event.

