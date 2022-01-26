President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), Daniel Igali, has been re-appointed as a member of the prestigious and highly influential United World Wrestling (UWW) Technical Commission.

The Technical Commission, amongst other duties, proposes to the Sports Department possible changes to the Wrestling Rules and to the Competition System, as well as, studies all the rule modifications.

The World and Olympic champion, Igali, is the only African in the 9-man UWW Technical Commission headed by the Russian Wrestling Federation boss, Mikhail Mamiashvili.

Reacting to his re-appointment, the Bayelsa State Youth and Sports Commissioner, who was a member of the Technical Commission from 2017 to 2020, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who gave him the opportunity to serve in such an exalted platform.