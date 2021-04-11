By Paul Erewuba, Benin

President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali has described the wresting facility at the Sports Festival as inadequate, saying that it could affect the commencement of the sport which begins today.

Igali said this while speaking on the readiness of the federation and athletes.

He explained that out of the three mats that the federation demanded from the Edo government, only one mat is has been provided.

He however said the Deputy Governor, Phillip Shuaibu has promised to provide the remaining before the commencement of the event.