The President of the Nigeria wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali has showered praises on the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare over his role in the feat achieved by Nigerian wrestlers at the recently concluded Ranking Series Tournament, which took place in Rome, Italy.

Odunayo Adekuoroye, competing in the 57kg category defeated Anshu Anshu of India 10-0 to claim gold in the global event.

Another Nigerian, Blessing Oborodudu, lost in the semifinal of the 68kg category, but she was good enough to clinch the bronze medal in her cadre.

Five Nigerian wrestlers travelled for the tournament and two of them made the podium in Rome.

Igali, who was full of praises for the wrestlers over their performance also stressed that the Minister’s support to the team was a big boost to the feat achieved.

Igali said: “We enjoyed a very huge support from the minister. He took the tournament as a project. He provided all we needed and was checking on us regularly during our preparation and all through the tournament.

“The minister was amazing. He also gave us money for the trip and was concerned about our welfare all through. He did very well and we appreciate him. The wrestlers were very happy and his role gave them the energy to give their best in Rome.”

Igali also explained that he was optimistic that more wrestlers will pick Olympics slots at the African qualifiers taking place next month.

He explained that he played the role of a coach in Italy due to the absence of national female coach, Purity Akor, who was attacked by hoodlums shortly before the trip.

“We expect to get him documents to enable him travel for the African championships,” Igali added.