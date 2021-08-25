Caretaker committee chairman of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali has disclosed succession plans for the incoming president of the wrestling federation.

Ahead of elections, into the federation’s offices, the proactive Igali is already looking at how and where to source funds to make the sustainability of current athletes seamless for the incoming administration.

In a chat with brila.net, he stated that his objective is to ensure a sustained succession plan for the athletes.

The former wrestler wants the incoming administration to capitalize on the little success they had from the recent Olympics where team Nigeria wrestling won a Silver medal in Tokyo.