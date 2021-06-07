From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Worried by yesterday’s killing and destruction of properties in Igangan, Oyo State, Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, has tasked all Yoruba people to defend themselves against attacks by herdsmen.

He also called on the commanders of the South West Security network codenamed Operation Amotekun to embark on joint security of all the six states in the South West geo political zone.

In a statement released yesterday and personally signed by Akeredolu who is also the governor of Ondo State, the governor called for an end to all forms of violence in Yoruba land.

“We just received with rude shock premeditated attack on our people at Igangan, Ibarapa, Oyo State, in the early hours of Sunday.

“This cowardly onslaught on a peaceful community has occasioned loss of lives and property on a large scale. It is horrendous, callous, and highly provocative. All well-meaning Nigerians must condemn in the strongest term possible, this latest assault on decency and communal harmony.

“While we will encourage the security agencies to get to the root of this latest act of provocation, we have directed the Commanders of the South West Security Network, Amotekun, to convoke a joint security meeting of all Commanders in the South West with a view to commencing joint operations in the region immediately.

“We must reiterate the fact that certain elements are bent on causing friction among the people of this country with the sole aim of achieving a pernicious end. They will stop at nothing until their set goal is realised. It is, therefore, incumbent on all lovers of peace and freedom to rise against this current regression into savagery.

“We on our part are resolved to defend our people, their property, and all legitimate means of livelihood against both internal and external aggression.

“On this, there will be no compromise. We call on our people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement in their communities. In addition, they must be united in the task of defending our lives and properties,” he said.