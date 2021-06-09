From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Nigeria Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS), under the chairmanship of a second republic senator and renowned historian, Emeritus Prof Banji Akintoye, on Wednesday enjoined Yoruba people to courageously rise up to defend themselves against the Fulani terrorists and herdsmen attacking them in their homeland.

The NINAS, an umbrella body of self-determination groups in the southern and middle belt regions of Nigeria, advised the people not to wait for the police or Amotekun Corps to defend them against attacks by terrorists.

The disclosure was made in a statement entitled “Information for Activating Self-Defense,” signed by the chairperson of the Central Steering Committee of NINAS, Otunba Folashade Olukoya, and the spokesperson for the group, Mr Tony Nnadi.

NINAS argued that Nigeria’s 1999 constitution was designed to render state governors powerless on security-related matters so that all states and regions could be at the mercy of the central government.

The statement reads in part: