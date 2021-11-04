From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Olota of Ota, Oba (Prof) Abdulkabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, has requested the mainstreaming of the annual Iganmode Festival into the tourism calendar of Ogun State, which include festivals such as ‘Ojude Oba’, ‘Lisabi Day’, ‘Oroona Day’ and ‘Odun Omo Olowu’.

The traditional rulers called for the state government’s patronage in the celebration of the Iganmode Festival in order to further put it on the national and global map.

Obalanlege stated these while speaking at a press conference which was part of the activities set to mark the 2021 Iganmode Festival scheduled to hold between 13th and 19th December.

The Olota also called on the state government to come to the aid of his kingdom by fixing the deplorable roads in the area and giving them a fair share of their contributions to the state and the country’s economy.

According to him, to attract tourists in appreciable number to the state, there is a need to develop infrastructure in the area and generally upgrade the environment.

‘On our part, we will continue to sensitize our people not only to be of good behaviour but to be loyal and support the government of the day by paying their taxes regularly.

‘We request a partnership with the state government on this cultural festival and its mainstreaming in the tourism calendar of the state like the Ojude Oba, Lisabi Day, Orona Day or the Odun Omo Olowu that continue to enjoy government patronage.

‘We will encourage Governor Dapo Abiodun not to rest on his oars in fulfilling his electoral promises to our people. For us, we would continue to support all his efforts to develop the state.

‘Through the festival, we have resolved to sustain the cultural heritage of Ota people and Awori in general. It is a festival that reminds the people of their rich culture and through it, we celebrate love and unity among ourselves,’ Olota stated.

In his address, the Chairman, Planning Committee of the 2021 Iganmode Festival, Aare Dele Bankole, said this year’s edition of the festival is being used as a point to call people’s attention to other tourist attractions in Ota.

According to him, participants at the festival will be thrilled to tourism sites in the community and also enjoy the indigenous food of the Aworis.

