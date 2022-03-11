From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nominee for the Ebonyi State governorship seat, Iduma Igariwey, has admonished Governor Dave Umahi to obey the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which sacked from office.

Igariwey, who is also the member representing Afikpo North/ South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi, in the House of Representatives, stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday.

The lawmaker said while Umahi has a right to appeal against the judgment, he must comply with it, especially as no stay of execution has been issued.He said Umahi has a right of appeal. However, until the entire appeal process is exhausted, and in the absence of any order staying the operation of Justice Ekwo’s Judgment, Mr Umahi remains sacked.

Igariwey called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him and the deputy governor-nominee, Fred Udeogu certificate of return, in compliance with the court judgment.

“We call on INEC as a critical pillar of our constitutional democracy to comply expeditiously with all the consequential orders of the court, particularly, by declaring the names submitted by the PDP as governor and deputy.”