Thousands of Governor Umahi’s supporters in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, yesterday staged a solidarity rally and warned the member representing Afikpo North/South Federal constituency in the House of Representatives and PDP governship nominee, Iduma Igariwey, not to contemplate taking over focefully the leadership of the state

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had last Tuesday ordered Umahi and his deputy to vacate offices immediately for defecting to the APC and urged PDP to nominate theirs members that will replace them.

The PDP immediately nominated Igariwey and former careteker chairman of the party in the state, Chief Fred Udeogu.

But people from Afikpo North where Igariwey hails from, in a rally, warned him not to attempt stepping into the state to unseat Umahi. They said Umahi must remain in office till 2023 .

One of them, Chief Ukie Ezeali, a commissioner, called on Igariwey to wait till 2023 and contest election into the governoship position rather than coming from the backdoor to forcefully take over the position from Umahi. He vowed that any attempt to remove Umahi would not be allowed.

Another stakeholder, Amuche Otunta, said it was Umahi who brought development to Afikpo through infrastructural projects and made Igariwey to be a House of Representatives member.

“The worst thing on earth is ungratefulness and when you are ungrateful, good things will not come to you. It is David Umahi that made them to be where they are in leadership positions today, and they are after him now, it won’t work because our land will not accept it,” she said.

