On December 30, 2020, the supreme traditional ruler of Ojoto Kingdom, HRM Igwe Gerald Mbamalu, KSM, Eze Ojoto III, and his wife, Ugoeze Amaka Mbamalu, LSM, and the entire Ojoto celebrated the maiden Igba Odu festival on the throne.

Iyom society, also known as Otu Odu, is the most revered and coveted for women in Igboland. Elephant tusk anklets, known as Odu, are worn around the ankles and wrists by members of the society as a distinguishing mark. Once initiated, an Iyom is expected to live a life of philanthropy, upholding and defending truth always.

Igba Odu signifies prestige, honour and respect among the recipients, women among women. Iyom society or ‘Otu Odu’ is the highest traditional society women can aspire to belong to due to the honour and prestige it bestows on members who are addressed by the title Iyom.

The colourful traditional event took place in the palace of Eze Ojoto III, and was well attended by people from all walks of life.