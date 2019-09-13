Going by the constitution of committees by Anambra State Government to settle land disputes between communities in the state, the lingering Igbakwu and Omor land disputes and others in Mkpunando will soon be resolved.

Governor Willie Obiano recently constituted a panel of Inquiry to look into the problem facing the Mkpunando-Omor-Igbakwu Communities

The Panel, which will be headed by Justice Vero Umeh as Chairman, was set up during the State Executive Council Meeting at the Government House, Awka. Other Members of the panel include the traditional ruler of Mbaukwu, Igwe Peter Anugwu, his counterparts from Nteje, Igwe Rowland Odegbo, Igwe Sunday Okafor of Okpuno and Igwe C.E Nnabuife Inaugurating the Panel, Governor Obiano charged them to examine the remote and immediate causes of the state of affairs of the communities which include allegations of sale of communal land by the Traditional Ruler and also misappropriation of funds.

Governor Obiano disclosed that the committee will submit its report within ten sittings from the date of its inauguration to the state government. The Governor also charged the Panel to come up with recommendations that will reconcile the various factions and restore lasting peace to the community.

In her remark, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Vero Umeh said that she was optimistic that the Panel would help in finding lasting peace in various Communities. The action was as a result of among others, stakeholders from Igbakwu in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State who called the Governor to do quick and resolve the various communal clashes over land in the state.

Speaking in the wake of brewing tension arising between Igbakwu and Omor, nearby communities over land issues settled long time by Supreme Court, Chief Simon Okafor, former Sole Administrator, Ayamelum Local Government Area, said the peace which the state enjoys above other states will not make meaning if the squabbles are not nipped from the bud.

According to Okafor, “We are in farming season and if nothing is done now, be sure there will be famine next year because there is great scare around the disputed land.