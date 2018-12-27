The ancient sub-urban town of Igbere in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, is wearing a new look ahead of the 2nd edition of Igbere Cultural Festival being sponsored and hosted by Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation under the administrative leadership of Revd. (Mrs) Jemimah Kalu.

With numerous communities, a hilly topography and pleasant weather, Igbere is giving tourists from across the world, who had arrived ahead of the programme, a memorable feel, that couldn’t have been experienced in any other part of the country.

The good and accommodating people of Igbere town, who couldn’t hide their happiness following the large number of guests and tourists in their midst this festive season, have expressed appreciation to the former governor of Abia State and major financier of the cultural fiesta, Dr. Orji Kalu, for projecting their rich culture to the global community.

The event which will feature local boxing contest, beauty pageant, lecture, drama, dancing competition and poetry, is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at the pavilion of the Igbere country home (Camp Neya) of Dr. Orji Kalu.

Expected to grace the occasion are first-class paramount rulers, top government officials, tourists, diplomats, members of the organised private sector and the media among others.

With the theme “Cultural Heritage, Vehicle for Sustainable Development,” the occasion would serve as a platform for networking, merriment and exchange of cultural ideas. It would equally showcase the rich and untapped cultural potentials of Nigerians to the world.