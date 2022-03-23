Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Igbere, Abia State -born philanthropist, Dr Nnamdi Ibekwe has declared his intention to represent Bende North constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly in 2023, on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Declaring his aspiration in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area, Ibekwe who is the founder of Oziomachi foundation,

said his mission in the House was to provide quality representation for his constituents as well as sustain his philanthropic activities for the people of Umunna.

He explained that the abundant resources in Umunna would be utilised in transforming all communities that make up the constituency.

Ibekwe said his desire to bring development to his people informed his decision to embark on several philanthropic activities which he said cut across education, agriculture, healthcare provision, food donations etc to his people in Umunna .

“Several students have benefited from my scholarship scheme, pregnant women and nursing mothers are benefiting from my healthcare programs. Widows are receiving monthly stipend. We have tackled erosion through construction of culvert and tree planting.”

He identified himself as a public administrator and a committed party member who has supported the PDP with the needed logistics.

He promised to reposition the PDP in Umunneato, as a party that derives power from the grassroot.

While expressing his confidence of winning the ticket, Ibekwe said his people had seen what he had been doing and would want him to go and represent them.