From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former House of Representatives member, representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Omosede Igbinedion, yesterday, lamented the increasing rates of herdsmen attacks, leading to the killings of innocent farmers in that constituency.

She expressed her sad feelings at Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State when she officially notify them of her intention to represent them again at the House of Representatives.

Igbinedion said the constituent needs a formidable voice that can speak up in their defence and make suggestions that can lead to the end of insurgency in the country.

“When we look at the insecurity in this nation, it is something for us to really stand up and try and defend our nation and when you send a representative to represent you on the floor of the House, to be your voice, that voice should speak for you, speak against insecurity in this country and be that resounding voice in the house of representatives, to try and change and put an end to the calamity that has befallen this country.

“Ovia federal constituency, when we hear in Okokuo, when we hear in Odigi of herdsmen attack, I am not happy because I know when I was in the House of Representatives, I spoke up severally against this very issue we are having, it is a national issue and it is something that should be seriously addressed.

“Be in the House of Representatives afford me the privilege of representing you and bringing to the floor issues that concern not just my constituency alone but the country at large,” she said.