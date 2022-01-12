From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin Kingdom, yesterday, pledged to continually support to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council to achieve its objectives in the state.

He made the pledge when the newly elected executives of the union, led by its chairman, Festus Alenkhe paid him a courtesy call in his residence in Benin City.

Chief Igbinedion said the union should count on him for the necessary support as he would stand as a pillar of support to the executives and its members.

He noted that with the large number of Journalists who accompanied the newly executives on the courtesy on him, shows that the chairman and his executives are truly the choice of the practicing Journalists in the state.

He prayed that God should give the leadership of the union the ability to pilot the affairs of the union in the state.

Earlier, the newly elected chairman, Festus Alenkhe said he decided to lead the executive members of the union on the courtesy call to notify him of the change of guard in the union.

He also said the union has decided to reaffirm that he (Gabriel Igbinedion) still remain as the grand patron of the union.

Alenkhe also appealed to the Esama of Benin to engrave his name at the Council’s secretariat.