From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, a Chinese multinational technology corporation, is set to honour Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO) with the Huawei prize of the Best Academy for 2022.

IUO’s Registrar, Friday Benji Bakare, in a statement said: “The recognition which is contained in a letter from Huawei Technologies to the Vice Chancellor, Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye, is part of the activities lined up by Huawei Technologies to mark the 2022-2023 Huawei National ICT competition award ceremony.

“Ezemonye is also to be honoured with the Most Supportive Vice Chancellor for 2022 at the ceremony.

“Accordingly, for this exceptional and uncommon feat, the first private university in Nigeria, IUO, no doubt, is blazing the trail in private tertiary education in the country following the IUO smart campus wide digital transformation.”