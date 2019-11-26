Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Igbinedion University, Okada Vice Chancellor, Lawrence Ezemonye, yesterday announced the institution will confer honorary degrees on the former president, Goodluck Jonathn, Oba Saheed Elegushi (Kusenla III), Sow Bertin Agba, and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

He explained that the awards were due to their immense contributions to the growth and development of the nation.

The vice chancellor disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the forthcoming 17th convocation ceremony of the university at Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

He said 583 graduands, including post-graduate students, Masters and Phd students, would be awarded various degrees in the institution.

He also said 17 students would be graduating with First Class degree honours, 173 Second Class Upper degree honours, 161 Second Class Lower degree honours, three Third Class degree honours while none graduated with pass.

He said the institution has been known over the years for its excellent performance and promised to sustain the feat.

Ezemonye said the institution has also toed the line of its founder, Gabriel Igbinedion, who is known for his charitable works, saying 50 percent discounts has been set aside for Internally Displaced Persons who are seeking admission into the school.