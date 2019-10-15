Cisco Network Academy has named Igbinedion University Okada (IUO) as its host for the South-South Digital Skills and Entrepreneurship Development workshop.

The workshop scheduled for September 23 to 28, will attract 30 higher institutions across the South-South region of Nigeria.

This was made known by the South-South representative of Cisco Systems Nigeria, David Ekpah during a courtesy visit to the vice-chancellor and principal officers of the university.

Ekpah in his presentation noted that Cisco International is happy to be part of the university’s transformational agenda which it said has positioned the institution as one of the fastest-growing universities in Nigeria. He further expressed the satisfaction of Cisco International at the enthusiasm and commitment of IUO towards Cisco programmes which has resulted in the establishment of a Cisco Academy in the university.

He noted that the university has distinguished itself as a serious partner in progress and that the Cisco Academy of the university has trained 100 participants in one batch of which 58 of them are instructors. This, he observed is the highest number by any institution in the country.

Ekpah further informed the VC that Cisco is currently considering holding its Safari workshop which is one of the biggest continental workshops in Africa at IUO by next year. While appraising the training schedule of the Cisco Academy for IUO, he confirmed to the university management that Cisco is set to integrate its curriculum with the institution’s GST program, which would see to students taking courses in IT essentials from their 100 level.

He also intimated that Cisco shall be launching its certification short courses in Cybersecurity in IUO during the South-South Zonal workshop training.

Ekpah later presented Cisco certificates for some of the participants that attended the last training programme conducted by Cisco Academy in IUO to the VC. He also seized the moment to present a brochure containing the curriculum for the Cybersecurity programme in view.

Responding, the VC, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye lauded the representative of Cisco for the support enjoyed by the university from Cisco. The VC reiterated his commitment and that of the institution to make innovation and entrepreneurship all-inclusive through digital application. He emphasised that the university will stop at nothing to ensure that its graduate is not only world-class but are world changers. This he said informed the planned certification of student from 100 level in IT essentials and all the other programs provided at the Cisco Academy of the university.

Prof. Ezemonye commended Cisco for its initiative in introducing Cybersecurity programme into its academy in IUO, noting that the university is already processing NUC approval to commence programs in Cybersecurity and Software Engineering at the undergraduate and post-graduate level.