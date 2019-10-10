Niger Insurance Plc has appointed Edwin Igbiti, the immediate past managing director of AIICO Insurance Plc as its new substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

Igbiti, a seasoned professional with an inestimable wealth of technical experience across the industry has worked in various capacities, including underwriting sales and claims management in the insurance industry, resumed his new role at Niger Insurance in mid September.

He holds an MBA from the University of Ado-Ekiti and an Advanced Diploma in Management from the University of Lagos. He is a certified insurance practitioner with the Chartered Insurance Institute of London, a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), as well as a member of the Institute of Directors in Nigeria.

Igbiti, aside from being professionally affiliated to the Nigerian Institute of Management, Chartered (NIMC), is also a certified Business Continuity Systems Lead Auditor from the British Institute, UK and an alumnus of the Howard University Business School, U.S.A.

He is also known to have managed relationships between the company and several international partners and affiliates while being a solution proffering, team-spirited leader with excellent interpersonal skills.