Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Anglican Bishop of Etsako, Bendel Province, Edo State , Rt. Rev. Jacob .O.B Bada has described Igbo people as Hebrews of Nigeria in Africa, who love God passionately and have served God with their might and wealth. Speaking as a guest preacher on the theme "The Victory that has overcome the world even our faith," at St Jude's Anglican Church, Adazi Ani, Anaocha council area during the 3rd Session of the 11th Synod of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Province on the Niger, Diocese of Awka, Bishop Bada said Igbo by their actions should not fail God's expectations no matter the precarious situation. He blamed failures on the expectations of men of God from the laity particularly in the Anglican Communion on the wives of the clergymen, saying that God never forgets His priests or anyone who serves him even as he enjoined women particularly clergies' wives to stand in prayers for their husbands. Bada urged them to be steadfast in prayers, insisting that if there are praying wives, there is a God that answers prayers. He decried the laziness that has crept into the Anglican Church member's prayer lives which has prevented many from exercising their faith, adding that there is a need for everyone to renew their prayer lives and even add fasting for family liberation. Bishop of Awka, Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Alexander Chibuzor Ibezim, said although money is important in evangelism, God wants Christians' spiritual life first before their wealth or talents. In his remarks, Governor Willie Obiano appealed to various religious organisations in the state to preach love and tolerance at all times irrespective of denominational differences because they worship same God through Jesus Christ. Governor Obiano further requested for unity of purpose in the state even as he appealed to the citizenry to avail themselves of the opportunity of the Anambra State Health Insurance Scheme to reduce patients being kept hostage at various hospitals after they had been discharge because they could not pay their hospital bills. A total of 27 bishops including the Archbishop on the Niger, and Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Rt Rev. Godwin Okpala, former Dean, Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa and traditional rulers attended the Synod on Sunday.