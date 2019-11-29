Magnus Eze, Enugu and Chimezie Brown

The Ala-Igbo Development Foundation (ADF) has decried what it called the continued hounding of Igbo businessmen in the country, saying that they have become an endangered species.

ADF also urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be cautious in its attempt to intervene in the alleged indictment of Chief Executive of Air Peace Airlines, by the US Department of Justice, as an independent inquiry would be very essential at this point in time to establish the truth once and for all.

Chairman of the group’s Media and Publicity Bureau, Chief Abia Onyike, in a statement in Enugu, yesterday, argued that the indictment for alleged sundry offences in the United States cannot be regarded as a court ruling, because the accused shall remain innocent until proven guilty in a court of competent jurisdiction.

This is more so as fresh facts have emerged to reveal that the said transactions may indeed be legitimate.

The ADF reiterated its call for Ndigbo to think home instead of what it called wandering in a foreign land.

“We are not unmindful of the rumours making the rounds that the trial and persecution of Onyema is a continuation of the usual Nigerian-inspired local and foreign onslaught/conspiracy against Igbo business interests and business men, which had in the past killed or paralysed many potential business concerns owned by Ndigbo. The hasty intervention in the matter by the EFCC raises a lot of dust as to what game is afoot. Why Igbo business men all the time? Yesterday it was Ibeto, then Ifeanyi Ubah, Nnaji, Innoson, etcetera, and now Allen Onyema. We do not need any soothsayer to divine what is going on…

“Onyema deserves our sympathy as the only surviving frontline airline operator from the South East.

Also, reacting, Eze Igbo Etiosa in Etiosa Local Government Area of Lagos State, Gerald Onuchukwu has condemned Social Media attacks on Air Peace CEO, Chief Allen Onyema describing it as unfortunate and in bad taste.

Some bloggers had described Chief Onyema’s response to the $20 million fraud allegation as tales by moonlights and taunted him ‘to go to the US and face his charge’

But the royal father urged him to remain prayerful as his legal team knows what to do.

On the his chances of pulling through, Onuchukwu said Onyema has good defence since he sourced his forex legitimately from the CBN. He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayers for hoping that bright light will come at the end of dark tunnel.