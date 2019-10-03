Igbo traders whose shops were sealed by the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) Monday in Lagos have alleged deliberate plots to destabilise their businesses.

One of the leaders of the group, Chinedu Obeche in a press briefing held alongside the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) in Owerri, yesterday, lamented the sealing of their shops saying it had brought hardship to them and their families.

Obeche said traders had lost over N100million following the shut down of shops located at Maryland, Coscharis Road, Ikoyi where they sold used vehicles, popularly called Tokunbo.

Obeche urged President Muhammadu Buhari and leadership of the National Assembly to come to their rescue and have the shops re-opened.

Leader of the OYC, Igboayaka Igboayaka frowned at the sealing of the shops and sought the intervention of President Buhari.

“OYC is particularly piqued that Customs are carrying out their duties at the borders, there was no need mounting road blocks or storming shops to confiscate items from traders,” said Igboayaka.

“Of particular note, is that some of the actions and policies of the Customs were targeted to harm the success of Igbo-owned businesses and this will, henceforth, not be accepted

“The harassment of Igbo traders in Lagos must stop. Igbo traders must be allowed to go about their legitimate businesses in Lagos and other sections of the country without undue harassment from the Nigerian custom officials,” said Igboayaka.