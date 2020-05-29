Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Biafra memories project, a portal for collecting personal stories, photos, music, artefacts, among others from the Nigeria-Biafra war period, will be unveiled on Saturday.

The event is part of activities slated by the Centre for Memories (CFM), Enugu, to mark the 53rd anniversary of the start of the 30-month civil war.

Also, former Executive Chairman of National Human Rights Commission, Professor Chidi Odinkalu will lead other eminent scholars to speak on how to leverage on the Biafra experiences to win the war against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The one-day online event, with the theme: “Onye aghana nwanne ya: Winning the pandemic war by leveraging Biafra experiences”, will hold on social media platforms.

A statement by Director, Centre for Memories, Uchenna Achunine said “The Nigeria-Biafra War is a significant memory in Nigeria. In recognition of this fact, CFM commemorates the start of the war on May 30 every year. The purpose of the anniversary celebrations is to honour the memory of the many men and women who played various roles before, during and after the war. Ndigbo will not forget your sacrifices.”

Since this year’s celebration comes at a time when the world is in a different kind of war against the COVID-19 pandemic, the centre said there is the need to explore whether there are lessons the world can learn from how Biafrans were able to mobilise and defy all odds for 30 months.

The conversations at this year’s event will explore the Igbo philosophy of “Onye aghana nwanne ya” which drives the Igbo spirit of community, collaboration, unity, and resilience.

“The webinar, which will start at 5:00 pm, has assembled a panel of eminent scholars to lead the discussion: Prof Chidi Odinkalu, Head, Africa Programme, Open Society Foundations; Rev. Fr. Prof. Nicholas Omenka, visiting Professor of History, Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu; Dr Ifeoma Ezedinachi, lecturer, Department of History and International Studies, Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu.”

It also said that Nana Nwachukwu, knowledge management advisor, DFID will moderate the session while Chairman, CFM Board of Directors, Mr Patrick Okigbo III, delivers the closing remarks.

Other activities slated for the commemoration includes: poetry performances, online slide show of Ozoemena: A Biafra war photo exhibition; presentation of the compressed version of the documentary: January 15, 1970: Untold memories of the Nigeria- Biafra War as well as host a video, “Gratitude”, that recognises and thanks, on behalf of Ndigbo, all the people and organisations that provided non-military direct and indirect aid to support the people of Biafra.