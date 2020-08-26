Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), yesterday, set up a committee, known as Igbo Presidential Actualisation Committee (IPAC), to shop for a suitable presidential candidate in 2023.

COSEYL President General, Goodluck Egwu and the Secretary General, Kanice Igwe respectively, in a statement, said the candidates will be men and women of proven integrity and hard work.

According to the group, adequate arrangements have been made for the committee to move round the entire zone in search for suitable aspirants.

The group further explained that IPAC, as a purely non-partisan committee, will ensure the South East present its best for the office of the president.

“South East has prominent sons and daughters who, before now, have proven themselves in their various fields of endeavours. We shall leave no stone unturned to actualise Igbo presidency in 2023.

“The time is ripe for us to come together and make it real. In a matter of days, we shall establish contact with governors from South East and prominent groups. All hands must be on deck. The committee will equally reach out to prominent politicians across other regions,” the group said in the statement.

Also, the group has concluded plans to write Bola Tinubu, Aminu Tambuwal, Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai and the President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima, who may be eyeing the seat to drop their ambitions and support the Igbo presidential project.

The Igbo youth leaders have also promised to come up with names of before Nigeria’s 60th independent anniversary.