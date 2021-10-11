A coalition of Igbo groups consisting of Igbo Public Affairs Foundation, Nkponani Foundation and Igbo Consciousness League has charged the government to put measures in place to ensure peaceful election in the November 6, Anambra governorship poll.

The coalition also urged the people of Anambra to participate massively in the forthcoming election in the state.

It noted that a boycott of the election, as being canvassed by a group in the South East, will be an “own goal”, which would not be in the interest of the state.

The coalition, in statement read by the convener, Uzoh George-Tiga, at a press briefing, in Abuja, also urged the Federal Government to jettison the idea of a state of emergency in Anambra State, ahead of the gubernatorial poll.

“For the records, and going by available information, about 18 political parties are already slated to participate in this coming election, which by all indication will be keenly contested.

“As the election draws nearer, there are genuine concerns that electoral activities may be seriously hindered, if not truncated given the palpable fear, over exaggerated rumours and attendant uncertainties that is currently pervading the Anambra political atmosphere, as regard to the resolve of the people to come out and vote.

“We want to state that peaceful participation in the electioneering activities and the safety of lives and property are the fundamental and constitutional right of every citizen of Nigeria and must be protected.

“We advice the Federal Government to jettison the idea of a state of emergency in Anambra State, as this can only aggravate the already deteriorating security situation.

“What Anambra needs at this point are consultations, urgent dialogue and a firm resolve through the strengthening of the security architecture in collaboration with local security outfits to stamp out criminality of all shades and manners to ensure the needed stability for the election to hold,” the coalition stated.

