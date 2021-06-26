From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State says the Igbo are more committed in the unity of Nigeria more than any other ethnic group. He has therefore called on other ethnicities to emulate the same spirit to foster a more united Nigeria.

The Governor who made this known at the Government House, Umuahia when he received the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, said the Igbo man lives and does business in every part of the country as well as contributes to the socioeconomic development of his host community.

Ikpeazu was of the view that despite the seeming differences, with a little patience and tolerance Nigeria will overcome her current challenges.

He said if equal opportunities are given to Nigerian youths, they are capable of occupying strategic positions and leading the country aright and saluted Governor Bello’s disposition to galvanize Nigerians.

He associated himself with a united and stronger Nigeria which is the goal of all and cautioned that while we all should condemn the criminal actions of some people, we must avoid the temptation of wholesale profiling of any ethnic group in Nigeria.

Ikpeazu appreciated Governor Bello for appointing youths in his cabinet including Igbo people and described him as his friend and strong pillar of support.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu later presented his guest with Made in Aba products including Igbo traditional clothes.

Earlier, Alhaji Bello said he was in the state to identify with Chief Ikechi Emenike who was burying his mother in law in Umuahia and in line with official protocol, he came to pay homage to the Governor.

He commended Governor Ikpeazu for the good relationship existing between them.

Governor Bello used the opportunity to commend the Igbo people living in Kogi State for their peaceful and harmonious relationships in the State, adding that they have been contributing immensely to the economic development of Kogi State.

He said there was no criminal arrested in Kogi State that has been traced to be an Igbo man and emphasised that he believes in united Nigeria where agitations should be settled peacefully.