Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Igbo community in Kogi State has congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello on his re-election saying it was a well deserved victory.

A statement by the President- General, Igbo Community Association in Ebira land, Chief Joseph Anikwe, said Belo’s re election was the best thing to happen to contemporary Kogi state.

Anikwe said the state witnessed tremendous developments in various sectors, especially in education and security during the first tenure of Governro Bello.

The Igbo community acknowledged that there may be some areas where the governor could improve in the second tenure.

They thanked Kogites for coming out enmass to vote the governor and urged that he formed an all inclusive government whewere every segment of the society is carried along.

The Igbo community also urged those aggrieved to approach the court for redress instead of taking laws into their hands.