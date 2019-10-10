Sunday Ani

Igbo Community in Gombe State will on Saturday confer on Prof. Santaya Kela, chieftaincy title of Ezi Enyi Ndi Igbo.

The event in which other personalities would be honoured will take place during the 2019 Igbo Day celebration at Fantami Stadium, Gombe.

A letter to Prof. Kela, signed by President-General and Planning Committee Chairman, Sir Ben Araonu and Mazi Ngozika Amadi, said the honour was in recognition of his contributions to humanity.

Mazi Amadi described the cultural celebration as an annual event that offers Ndigbo in Gombe an opportunity to display their culture.

Prof. Kela said he felt humbled by the honour, which was a sign of the deep relationship that exists between him, the state and Igbo people.

He said the awards would strengthen and enhance the cultural exchange among various ethnic groups in the country.