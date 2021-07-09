Recently, the Igbo community, Ifako/Ogba, in Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State, visited the area commander, Area G Command, Ogba, ACP Ibrahim Zungura.

The delegation, which comprised Igbo leaders in the LGA, was led by Eze Udo Ndigbo, Ifako Ijaiye, Eze Michael Ezekwobi, Oyioma la tu Ndigbo Gbagburugburu.

In his address, the Eze commended the area commander for his efforts at ensuring security, peace and order in the area. He assured the police boss that Ndigbo in Ifako Ijaye, known for their peaceful nature, will continue to assist him to succeed in his job.

