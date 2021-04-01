From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Igbo Community Association in Ughelli, Delta State, has emphasised the need for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or region.

The association made the call on the back drop of rising cases of insecurity and the agitation for secession in some quarters of the country.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Godwin Adode, the association chairman, Chuks Okonkwo noted that there cannot be meaningful development if insecurity persisted.

Okonkwo noted that peaceful co-existence would promote healthy relationship among natives and settlers in any part of the country.

He therefore pledged, on behalf of members of the Igbo Community Association, to partner to the council in areas of enhancing security and economic development of the locality.

Receiving his visitors, Adode thanked the community, adding that the Igbos were very supportive throughout his first term in office and towards his return for a second term.

While urging them to conduct their businesses peacefully in the area, he said his administration would support and work with any group or tribe that is ready to partner with the council in the overall residents.