From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has been conferred with the title of Nne Gburugburu (Mother-General) by the Women’s Wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, in recognition of her outstanding works in the area of women development.

The plaque was presented to her during the group’s visit to the First Lady’s office in Ado-Ekit,i on Monday.

Erelu Fayemi thanked the women for recognising her works and vowed to continue to support the group and other Igbo women in Ekiti State.

The First Lady advocated for unity among all tribes, adding that everyone should see themselves first as Nigerians and not as Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba.

“I will always have a special relationship with the Igbo community and it started when I served in Imo State (now Abia State) as a Youth Corp member. I don’t know Yoruba, Hausa or Igbo, All I know is I’m a Nigerian,” she stressed.

The Chairperson of the Ohanaeze Women’s Wing, Lady Patricia Ndubuisi explained that the title conferred on the First Lady was due to her contribution to women empowerment, fight against genital mutilation and the keep girls in school programme, among others.

Lady Ndubuisi solicited the support of the First Lady on their development projects and the establishment of a skill acquisition centre for women and girls.

“We believe in your motherly role as we crown you ‘Mother General’ of Ohanaeze Ndigbo women’s Wing on account of your surpassing charitable contributions towards the development of humanity, especially in Ekiti State”, she added.

The delegation which was led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Igbo Matters, Chief Nnamdi Iwuchukwu, also had in attendance the Senior Special Assistant (Political) to the First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Ajayi.