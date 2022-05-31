From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Igbo community in Kano State has expressed sadness over the gruesome murder of Hajia Hariri Jibrin and her four children in Isulo town in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A statement by the Sarkin Ndi Igbo Kano, Igwe Boniface Ibekwe and the President- General of Igbo Community Association (ICA), Kano State, Chief Donatus O. Nwugo said:“We are shocked by the barbaric and satanic killing by these unknown gunmen. …The criminality is totally unacceptable and reprehensible to Ndigbo of Kano State and all peace loving people of Nigeria. Therefore, we condemn in strongest terms this gruesome murder.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Ndigbo of Kano State commiserates with the families of all those that have suffered loss of their beloved ones arising from these senseless killings, particularly with the family of Late Hajia Hariri Jibril. May God console and comfort them.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The group tasked the Federal Government and relevant security agencies to take prompt and decisive measures to fish out perpetrators of the dastardly act

They also appealed to the political elites, religious leaders, traditional rulers and all well meaning Igbo to join hands and find lasting solution to the growing wave of violence in the South East and halt the needless killings of innocent persons in the region.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

They also commended Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo for his prompt response to the situation.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .