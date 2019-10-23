Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Ndigbo in the central senatorial district of Kogi State have after their emergency meeting have unanimously endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello for the second term in office.

The socio-cultural organisation in its resolution said it had no alternative but to give massive support for the re-election of the governor because he had achieved so much in his first term

Speaking with our correspondent on phone, the president-general of the group, Chief Joseph Anikwe, said aside from the transformation of the state which the governor had carried out, he had also done well in the area of security.

He said unlike what it used to be, his members and the public could now carry out their respective businesses in a secured environment devoid of harassment from hoodlums.

Chief Anikwe said the state used to be a haven for criminals especially armed robbers and kidnappers but with the advent of Governor Bello, the issue had become a thing of the past.

The Igbo leader also said the governor had done creditably well in the area of education and health and that if given a second term he would do more.

While calling on the governor to consider Igbo indigenes as members of his cabinet in his second term, he also solicited the governor’s support in the completion of the Igbo community multi-purpose hall in Okene.