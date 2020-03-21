Perpetua Egesimba

Eze Ndigbo in Lagos State and Chairman Council of Ndieze in Lagos, Eze Christian Uchechukwu Nwachukwu, has said that the Igbo community and Imo people in Lagos are solidly behind the new governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, urging all Imo people to sheathe their swords and allow him to transform the state.

Addressing journalists in his Palace in Okota Lagos, Nwachukwu said, all Imo people and Ndigbo in Lagos want from the governor is to have a listening ear and to carry everybody along, including the oppositions.

“First, I want to use this opportunity to congratulate the governor of Imo State on his victory. We accept him as our governor because God has made it to be so. All we are asking him now is to carry everybody along, including the oppositions.

“We want to see him make a positive change and surpass his predecessors. Imo really needs a bold governor who will stand tall for corrective measures in the state because Imo has been misled for many years.”

He also urged the immediate past governor, Emeka Ihedioha to accept defeat and join hands with the present governor and the rest of the people to move the state forward.

“The former governor, Ihedioha should accept the judgment, the will of God prevailed. He should join hands and work with the governor to carry the state forward.

“The issue of disunity or making inciting statements by the opposition party will not help Imo state now. All hands should be on desk to move the state forward. That is what is expected of every Imo indigene,” Nwachukwu stated.