Brown Chimezie

The decision to suspend the plan to establish Ruga settlement across the country has been described as timely. Eze Ndigbo Mekong, Thailand, HRH Eze (Amb) Jerome Ezeneche made the remark while observing that the initiative would have plunged the country into chaos. The FG yesterday announced the suspension of the initiative following the controversy that trailed it.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, Ezeneche advised the FG to learn modern method of cattle rearing and animal husbandry from Thailand, Netherland, Brazil and United States. He said these countries have some of the world’s largest cattle reserves and the herdsmen know how to manage their livestock without constituting a menace to the farmers.

Ezeneche observed that except the issue of Ruga appropriately addressed, famers in the southern regions would consider the scheme as a deliberate plan to seize their lands. While commending South East and South South governors for rejecting the scheme, he urged them to embark on massive development of the regions.

Meanwhile, Ezeneche has condemned plans by Miyeti Allah to establish vigilante groups in the South East.

“When I read about this in the news, I was surprise because no any state in the North would allow the establishment of vigilance group in their communities.” He added that instead of distractions generated by unpopular policies, the Federal Government should revamp the ailing Power sector. “If there is steady electricity, then it would be easy to to install cameras on highways to check banditry. It disturbs some of us in the Diaspora when we hear of kidnapping on Nigerian Highways,” he said.

Ezeneche also call on President Muhammad Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly to visit Thailand to explore ways through which both country can partner in the area of mutual economic interest.