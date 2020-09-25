Chief Cyril Sunday Eze, president of Igbo-speaking community in Lagos, has said that his priority will be to foster peace and unity among the Igbo and their host communities.

Eze, after the election where he emerged winner, said he would ensure unity, tackle community challenges, work on the same page with the royal fathers, work in harmony with other associations of Igbo extraction, live in peace with the host community and ensure that Ndigbo in Lagos are law-abiding.

He also appealed to the Sanwo-Olu-led administration for inclusion of job creation for Igbo indigenes in the state, adding that Igbo contribute greatly to the development and tax revenue of Lagos State.