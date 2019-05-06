By Brown Chimezie

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mekong River, Asia has congratulated the new king of Thailand, His Majesty, Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavangkun King Rama 10 and his Queen over his successful coronation.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, the Eze Ndigbo Mekong River Asia, HRH (amb) Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche Jerome described the king as a kind hearted monarch who demonstrated mercy by pardoning thousands of foreign and local prisoner. He urges him to continue from where his predecessor stopped by uniting Thjai people towards peaceful coexistence.

While congratulating the new monarch, Amb. Ezenche prayed for more divine wisdom and strength in everything he does in his effort to move the country forward.

While paying tribute to his predecessor, for peace and progress witnessed while he was on throne, Ezeneche wishes the new monarch and his Queen many more years on the throne of his fore fathers.

On what Nigerians in the Diaspora needs from the monarch, Amb. Ezeneche appealed to him to continue with plan to further improve on economic development of Thailand