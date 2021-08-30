From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Board of Trustees, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has expressed worry over what he described as the slow erosion of Igbo cultural heritage due to the influence of Western civilization.

Speaking during an annual new yam festival at Etiti village Igboukwu, Aguata Council Area, organised by a group under the auspices of Mbido Igbo association, Chief Ezeonwuka noted that Igbo tradition had suffered a great deal of negligence, giving rise to moral, social and economic decadence witnessed across the Igbo nation.

‘Ndi Igbo are known for their traditional value structure. These traditional values are used to inculcate good morals and discipline in our society. Today, the average Igbo man has lost the grip of his tradition and this explains the reason there is a major decline in our productivity and progress as a nation

‘Apart from the cultural aspect of the new yam festival (Iri Ji, in Igbo parlance), there are also the tourism and economic aspects of the tradition. We are richly blessed, and we have a responsibility to keep our tradition alive,’ he said.

Mbido Igbo Association at the event also conferred distinguished iconic recognitions on Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma, the CEO of Innoson Group of Companies and the Acting Chief Medical Director, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Dr Joseph Ugboaja.

