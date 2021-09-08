By Brown Chimezie

History was made recently as Igbo community in Ghana and the Ghanaian government, in conjunction with the Nigeria High Commission, organised a grand cultural reception for survivors of Tusla, Oklahoma, massacre, which took place in 1921.

In the Tusla delegation were Hughes Van Ellis, his sister, Viola Ford Fletcher, and family members, who arrived from the United States. They were received by the Deputy Director of Diaspora Office at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra. Viola Ford Fletcher, 107, and her brother Hughes Van Ellis, 100, were the last known living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

To add colour to the event, the Eze Ndigbo Ghana and the Assistant Publicity Secretary, Ndieze of Ndieze Ndigbo in the Diaspora, HRM Chukwudi Ihenetu, with support of palace chiefs, Charge D’Affairs Nigeria High Commission, Mrs Esther Arewa, Ambassador Bennett, Director of Diaspora Africa Forum (DAF), and other prominent Africans organised a cultural fiesta featuring rich Igbo culture. Eze Ihenetu conferred chieftaincy title of Ebube Ndi Igbo on Viola Ford Fletcher (The glory of the Igbo) and Ike Oha Ndi Igbo (Strength of the Igbo) on Chief Hughs Van Ellis. Both titles were recognised by the American government.

Going down memory, Ihenetu recalled that up to 300 African-Americans were killed in the attack on the area nicknamed “Black Wall Street” and some 10,000 left homeless when the district was set ablaze, leaving a vibrant economy in ruins.

On why the event was organised, the royal father said it was part of the strategic plan to unite African Americans in the Diaspora with their kinsmen. The Eze thus called on other African Americans eager to reunite with their roots to step forward as Africans are ready to welcome them back home.

Fletcher and Ellis, who were accompanied by their grandchildren on a week-long trip to the West African nation, as part of a government campaign to attract people of African descent abroad ‘back home’, said it was a visit of their lifetime.

In her words of appreciation, Ellis, daughter, Mama, said: “It’s my first time on the continent of Africa and I’m just thrilled to be here.”

Ike Howard, Fletcher’s grandson, said: “My grandparents are extremely excited to be home for the first time on the motherland. If you haven’t visited Africa, this is the time to come.”

Ihenetu urged other African Americans in the Diaspora to identify with their kinsmen in Africa by realigning with their African kinsmen as this measure will give them sense of belonging.

He stressed that there was no place like home. Therefore, he encouraged those with the financial muscle to consider investing in Africa. He opined that such a gesture would create more job opportunities for the teeming youths.

